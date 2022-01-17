Pandemic: The Board Game has been delisted on Steam for reasons publisher Asmosdee "cannot disclose"

The digital board game, Pandemic has been delisted on Steam, with the game seemingly unavailable to pick up on mobile devices anymore as well. Originally launching back in 2018, it has also been noted that players on Nintendo Switch and on Xbox consoles have until July and the end of January respectively to grab the game before it is also delisted and removed from the platform's respective stores as well.

As for the reason for this move, the title's Steam page says; "At the request of the publisher, Pandemic: The Board Game is no longer available for sale on Steam." Granted this doesn't really do anything to explain why the game is being delisted, and while we're still waiting on an official announcement from Asmosdee Digital on the decision, the games company did reply to an email from a player (thanks, PC Gamer) explaining a little more.

"First of all, we want to thank you and all the Pandemic players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over 4 years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose," explains the email.

The statement continues; "For now, only PC, App Store & Google Play has been removed. Microsoft version will follow Jan 31th 2022 and then Nintendo Switch by the end of July 2022."

"Regarding the game, as long as it has been purchased and downloaded prior to removal from the store, then you will continue to have access to the game. If you do uninstall the game, you will need to access your library to locate and install the game again."

It seems like Asmosdee is really cleaning house when it comes to the game, as it is also no longer even mentioned on the company's website.

If this had happened 18-22 months ago, we'd have probably suggested that the pandemic itself drove the decision (Rainbow Six: Extraction was renamed from Rainbow Six: Quarantine due to the sensitive nature of the pandemic), however, making the change now begs the question as to exactly what has driven this move to delist the game.