Panama president counters Trump's claims of reclaiming the Panama Canal

José Raúl Mulino pushes back on inaccurate statement about the canal's ownership.

In a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks to Congress, Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, dismissed claims that the North American leader's administration was reclaiming the Panama Canal (via Reuters).

Mulino clarified at a press conference that the recent deal involving U.S. investment firm BlackRock purchasing the majority of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's $22.8 billion port business did not signify any change in Panama's sovereignty over the canal.

The deal had sparked Trump's comments, which many viewed as an attempt to highlight U.S. influence, but Mulino was quick to set the record straight. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

This post is tagged as:

World newsPanamaUnited States


