Panama president counters Trump's claims of reclaiming the Panama Canal

In a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks to Congress, Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, dismissed claims that the North American leader's administration was reclaiming the Panama Canal (via Reuters).

Mulino clarified at a press conference that the recent deal involving U.S. investment firm BlackRock purchasing the majority of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's $22.8 billion port business did not signify any change in Panama's sovereignty over the canal.

The deal had sparked Trump's comments, which many viewed as an attempt to highlight U.S. influence, but Mulino was quick to set the record straight. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.