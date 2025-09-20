Pamela Anderson to produce new Barb Wire TV show

Terrible comic-book movies were hardly in short supply during the 90s, and Barb Wire was no exception—though, to be fair, it offered two very good reasons to watch. Now it seems the well-armed heroine is set for a comeback. According to Deadline, Pamela Anderson and her sons are planning to resurrect the cult classic through their own production company.

Pamela herself reportedly has no plans to return to the role, so a new actor will step in as Dark Horse's tough-as-nails bounty hunter. Barb Wire was created in the early 90s by Chris Warner and takes place in Steel Harbor, a lawless city full of shady characters, where Barbara Kopetski takes on jobs—for the right price. Her primary assets, aside from the most obvious, are a motorcycle and an outrageous amount of confidence.

Does a Barb Wire series sound exciting to you—and who would you cast in the lead?