Pamela Anderson could have been cast as Dana Scully in The X-Files

In the good old 90s, there were few bombshells to rival Pamela Anderson, and the American-Canadian actress became a pin-up girl in countless teenage boys' rooms.

In fact, her popularity was so great that she was the favourite for the role of Dana Scully in The X-Files, as the show's creator Chris Carter recently revealed in an interview with Inverse.

It was the executives at Fox who pushed hard for Anderson in the role and were not at all pleased that Chris Carter chose Gillian Anderson. In the interview, Carter recalls how the Fox executives said:

"Where's the sex appeal?"

The fact that Anderson was a relative newcomer to the scene didn't help matters either and Chris also said during the interview that:

"Even though Gillian's beautiful, she wasn't their idea of sexy. First, because they didn't understand what I was trying to do with the show. And she was an unknown, so that never helps."

Could you have imagined Pamela Anderson as Dana Scully?