Pamela Anderson cast for The Naked Gun

We're still not sure we need a reboot of The Naked Gun, but Hollywood doesn't really care what we think and such a movie is on its way. This time, Liam Neeson will play Lt. Frank Drebin, Leslie Nielsen's signature role, but who will play the female lead (played in the original trilogy by Priscilla Presley) has been unknown.

Until now. As Deadline can reveal, Baywatch queen Pamela Anderson has been given the honor. An unexpected choice, perhaps, but she has previously appeared in both Scary Movie 3 and Superhero Movie (and had a small role in Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan), so we know she has good comic timing.

We also know that Akiva Schaffer (perhaps best known for the group The Lonely Island, but he also directed Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) is directing while Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) is producing.

What do you think of Pamela Anderson as the object of Drebin's affection?