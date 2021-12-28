Pam & Tommy set to stream on Disney+ in the UK

HQ

A few weeks ago, we got the first trailer for the TV series based on the scandal between Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. The show sees Sebastian Stan and Lily James starring in the titular roles, respectively, and explores the story of the pair's crazy romance and the leaked sex tape that followed from it.

As part of the trailer debuting, it was also revealed that the show would be starting to stream on February 2, and that it would be available to watch on the service, Hulu, begging the question as to where UK viewers in particular would have to go to catch it for themselves. Fortunately, now we have the answer.

Pam & Tommy will officially be coming to Disney+ in the UK, with the first three episodes of the show set to start airing on the global release day of February 2. It'll come as part of the Star section of the streamer, with the rest of the show's episodes following on what seems to be a weekly basis.

Take a look at the trailer for Pam & Tommy below, and make sure to watch the show for yourself when it launches on February 2.