Palworld's Pokémon with guns delayed to January 2024 in trailer

Pokémon, but with online multiplayer, guns, a paraglider and more? No wonder Palworld has gotten a lot of attention after its unveiling. That makes tonight's news all the more disappointing.

Palworld has unfortunately been delayed out of 2023, and is now set to launch on PC as Early Access sometime in January. Fortunately, we've received a new trailer as compensation, and it makes the extra wait even harder by showing some the cute Pals and the wide array of weaponry they can be equipped with fighting both giant and small creatures. Ash Ketchum's adventure would have been a lot shorter if he lived in this world...