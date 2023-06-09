Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Palworld's Pokémon with guns delayed to January 2024 in trailer

But it sure seems like a fantastic way to start the year.

Pokémon, but with online multiplayer, guns, a paraglider and more? No wonder Palworld has gotten a lot of attention after its unveiling. That makes tonight's news all the more disappointing.

Palworld has unfortunately been delayed out of 2023, and is now set to launch on PC as Early Access sometime in January. Fortunately, we've received a new trailer as compensation, and it makes the extra wait even harder by showing some the cute Pals and the wide array of weaponry they can be equipped with fighting both giant and small creatures. Ash Ketchum's adventure would have been a lot shorter if he lived in this world...

