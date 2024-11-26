Palworld's community manager says gamers need to "stop being so over dramatic"

HQ

On December 13, it's time for this year's edition of The Game Awards, the biggest awards ceremony in the gaming world. The titles fighting for the prestigious prizes were announced last week, but one of them is not the blockbuster Palworld.

Many are upset that it was missing from the lists and on X, which is now a nursery for conspiracy theories, there are of course all sorts of speculations that the game was not included for various political reasons, and has been cheated out. One person who is not entirely impressed by this is Palworld's community manager.

Via X, he now writes that we players should "stop being so over dramatic" and adds that "not everything is a conspiracy". And that might be something to take with you in other contexts as well.

We will of course report on all the announcements, all the fun and of course the winners at The Game Awards on December 13. It starts at the somewhat ungodly time of 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET for us, but for those who can, a fun show hopefully awaits. Just make sure to brew a pot of coffee and put some Monster drinks in the fridge.

Thanks, PC Gamer.