Palworld won't be going free to play

It seems like Palworld will be remaining as a paid title after all.

After a recent interview from Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe seemed to suggest that the title might go free to play, the developer quickly put fires out by publishing a post via their X profile to provide further clarity on the situation:

Whilst these days Palworld doesn't sit anywhere the 2.1 million concurrent players it surged to on release, it's still doing pretty well, so it makes sense why there's no particular rush to change things.

It's probably for the best, but it's unclear what the plans for the game's future are in terms of retaining players or regrowing the player base. Perhaps Pocketpair are simply content with what they already have.

Pocketpair do release frequent content updates to the title, but it seems as though they're also open to the idea of paid skins and DLC expansions. In any case, making a decision based on the feedback of your consistent player base and not untested online yes's is a smart one in my eyes (thanks, GameRant).

