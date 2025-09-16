Palworld v1.0 will launch in 2026 with heaps of new features

HQ

Palworld developer Pocketpair has officially announced that the survival crafting game will be given its full 1.0 launch next year. After some big updates coming out consistently since the game's release in January last year, Pocketpair is readying itself for the full Palworld experience.

In a post on Palworld's social media, we get a reminder of just how far the game has come, as we're told about the Sakurajima update, Feybreak, and more, which brought about new pals, areas and mechanics. More content is planned for this major milestone, but right now Pocketpair is prioritising something else with Palworld.

Specifically, it wants to fix the "quirks and jank" that Palworld is known for. Early Access games are allowed to be a bit buggy, but in a 1.0 launch fans might not be as forgiving. The work to fix Palworld is beginning now, so that plans to release v1.0 can come to fruition in 2026.