Palworld topped over 850,000 players on Steam over the weekend

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When Palworld launched, it saw immense levels of success, particularly on Steam, where it soon topped 2.1 million concurrent players on the platform, which was enough to become the second most-concurrently played game ever on Valve's platform behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds. Black Myth: Wukong has since overtaken that record and pushed Palworld to third, but over this past weekend, the game has seen an immense surge of players once again, aligning with the 1.0 debut.

We reported on a big surge ahead of the weekend and teased this was likely just a sign of what was to come. This was the case as Palworld eventually topped 855,525 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB, which while a distance from its previous record, is still such a whopping player total that it would be enough to become Steam's 14th most-concurrently played game ever, overcoming Battlefield 6, Marvel Rivals, Apex Legends, and more.

Now that the launch weekend for 1.0 has occurred, we should probably not expect this peak to be bested again, even if the 475,000 players logged into Palworld on Steam as of writing suggests the game might have rather impressive legs once again.