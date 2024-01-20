Palworld sold over 1 million copies in just 8 hours

HQ

Claiming that Palworld is off to a great start seems to be somewhat of an understatement. According to the official X account for the game, it "sold over 1 million copies in about 8 hours since release" yesterday.

The result is so staggering that we suspect it could be a mistake from the Japanese studio Pocketpair, as they might have included copies downloaded by Game Pass subscribers in this number. Hopefully we'll get a clarification soon, but even with downloaded Game Pass copies, it would still be a crazy good milestone considering that it's a new IP and an Early Access/Game Preview version.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already congratulated the team to this success on X, and it will be interesting to see if Palworld - often referred to as 'Pokémon with guns' - will be able to keep this pace, but judging by the user ratings on Steam, it seems like the sky's the limit. We are currently working on our review and will tell you what we think about the game next week.

In the meantime, check out the launch trailer below to get an idea what this open world survival adventure with both multiplayer and crafting gameplay has to offer upcoming Pal trainers trying to catch the over 100 monsters.