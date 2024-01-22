Palworld sold 5 million copies in 3 days

HQ

Grown tired of reading headlines about "Pokémon with guns" selling incredibly well and breaking records on Steam yet? No? Good.

Because the developers at Pocketpair have announced Palworld has managed to sell more than 5 million copies since it launched as Early Access on Friday. That's "just" half of what Pokémon Scarlet and Violet did its first weekend, but it's worth reiterating this is a new IP and that this number doesn't include people playing it as part of their Game Pass subscription.

The team isn't resting on its laurels and just enjoying the success, however, as we're told fixes for the lost save files, bugged multiplayer and more are coming.