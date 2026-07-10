Palworld sees biggest Steam player peak since Early Access launch in January 2024

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When Palworld initially debuted on Steam as an Early Access title, the game quickly skyrocketed up the all-time concurrent player charts thanks to seeing a whopping 2.1 million players checking into the game at one moment. In fact, the game was so immensely popular that to this day it holds the record for being the third most concurrently-played game on Steam of all-time, behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds (3.2 million) and Black Myth Wukong (2.4 million).

As today is the 1.0 launch date for Palworld and the 'complete' game is now making its arrival, fans have been quick to return to the project in their hundreds of thousands. The current peak, as of writing on SteamDB, is at 435,430 concurrent players, which for reference is the most concurrent players Palworld has totalled since its Early Access arrival in January 2024. It's also a peak that would be high enough to make the game Steam's 36th most concurrently-played title of all-time...

Pretty impressive when considering player figures tend to peak for a game launch on Steam on the first Friday or Saturday evening, suggesting this number will only climb in the next 24-48 hours.

Do you intend to be one of the hundreds of thousands checking out Palworld this weekend? It's also worth remembering the full extent of players logging into the game this weekend will be much higher than just the Steam figures show thanks to the project's availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.