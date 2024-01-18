Palworld reveals element strengths and weaknesses

HQ

Palworld, perhaps better known as 'Pokémon with guns', launches as an Early Access tomorrow for PC and Xbox. We assume there will be tons of gamers trying it out as it is included with Game Pass starting day 1, something we reported about earlier this week.

While the game does a little bit of everything, offering open world survival with both multiplayer and crafting gameplay - it's the Pals that are most interesting. These are Pokémon looking creatures that you will be able to collect, fight with, eat (!) and protect from evil poachers.

A user on Reddit has now shared the strengths and weaknesses for the elements of your Pals, and you can check it out below to be prepared (even if most of it follows the traditional RPG ruleset):

Electric

• Strength: Water

• Weak: Ground

Water

• Strength: Fire

• Weak: Electric

Fire

• Strength: Grass and Ice

• Weak: Water

Grass

• Strength: Ground

• Weak: Fire

Ground

• Strength: Electric

• Weak: Grass

Ice

• Strength: Dragon

• Weak: Fire

Dragon

• Strength: Dark

• Weak: Ice

Dark

• Strength: Normal

• Weak: Dragon

Neutral

• Strength: None

• Weak: Dark

Are you ready to start your career as a Pal trainer tomorrow?