Palworld

Palworld offers monster breeding for Xbox

Fight against poachers in an open-world survival crafting game with your very own "Pal" monsters.

The PC version of Palworld, developed by the Japanese studio Pocketpair (Craftopia), will get company next year as an Xbox version has now been announced as well. It seems to get a whole lot of inspiration from the Pokémon series, but with a more action-oriented gameplay. Here is the official description:

"Palworld is a brand-new, multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game where you can befriend and collect mysterious creatures called "Pal" in a vast world! Make your Pals fight, build, farm, and work in factories. "

Check out the video below for the Xbox version (both One and Series S/X) below as well as a selection of screenshots.

