Pocketpair decided to delay Palworld to January last summer, but it's been fairly quiet since then. This often means bad news are coming. Not this time. Quite the opposite, in fact.

The trailer below doesn't just reveal that Palworld will launch as early access on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series on the 19th of January. It also confirms the game will be available on Game Pass the same day, so it'll be interesting to see how many players jump in next week.