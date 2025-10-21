Palworld kicks off it's Halloween celebrations later this week

HQ

As we all know, Halloween is coming up next week. This American holiday (yes, we know about its Irish roots) is now celebrated all over the world, and nowhere is it more evident than in the gaming world. All titles with some kind of online component tend to sprinkle generously with pumpkins, skeletons, and other things that make the holiday what it is, and 2026 will be no exception.

Now, the official Threads account for Palworld has announced that they are ready to start their celebrations:

"Something mysterious is lurking in the shadows...what could it be? We'll find out on October 23rd...👀"

The image shows Zoe and Depresso, the former wearing a Halloween outfit, but what's going on with the latter is not known at the time of writing.