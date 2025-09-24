Palworld is taking on the life-sim genre with cosy spinoff Palfarm

Recently, during the latest Nintendo Direct, The Pokémon Company revealed its intention to crack open the life-sim space with the adorable Pokopia. While that no doubt piqued the interest of many, especially those desperate for a fresh Animal Crossing game, it looks like it will also face steep competition.

Developer Pocketpair, who has been fighting with The Pokémon Company for some time over its monster-taming and battling survival title Palworld, has now announced a spinoff game that also exists in the life-sim section. Known as Palfarm, this game is all about building a cosy farming life in a world littered with Pals creatures.

There is no release date attached to the game as of yet and likewise only a Steam page exists suggesting it will debut on PC first and foremost, but speaking of that, it does offer a bunch of additional information about the project.

We're told that you will need to use Pals to farm the land and grow crops that can be harvested and used for crafting and even selling at the island's marketplace. You can communicate with your Pals too, giving them gifts and otherwise developing your relationship with each creature. You will need to use the Pals in combat as well, but mainly to fend off any nasty Pals that appear and look to steal resources and otherwise reap havoc. At the marketplace, there will even be a shifty black market dealer who seems like an absolute psychopath. And finally, multiplayer will be supported, so much so that you can build the farm of your dreams with friends or entirely alone.

