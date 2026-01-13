Palworld is getting a trading card game this summer

HQ

Palworld was often called "Pokémon with guns" when it was released almost exactly two years ago, which was perhaps a little unfair in hindsight, as it differs quite a bit in terms of gameplay - but the similarities are certainly there. Now Pocketpair is borrowing another page from Nintendo's Pokémon playbook and has announced a collectible trading card game.

We don't have any gameplay details yet, but it's an official product that will be released on June 30. The announcement video reveals that Bushiroad has developed the game, and we get to check out several Pals that will obviously be featured in it. The press release states:

"This game is a 2-player competitive card game where you can enjoy strategic and tactical battles through deploying various unique Pals. Players fight alongside their Pal companions, gathering resources, and building bases as they aim for victory. These adorable and dependable Pals will utilize their own unique traits to lead you to victory.

Team up with your trusty Pals and experience the thrill of overcoming formidable enemies through this exciting trading card game."

Check out the video below. How do you think Nintendo will react to Pocketpair now entering the fray and competing with Pokémon in yet another area?

