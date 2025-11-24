Palworld is getting a substantial update in December and will leave Early Access 2026

HQ

While developer Pocket Pair and Nintendo continue to feud over possible patent infringements involving Palworld, the game continues to expand through fairly substantial updates. It has now been confirmed via Threads that, just in time for Christmas on December 17, we can look forward to Home Sweet Home.

This includes a collaboration with the game Ultrakill on new skins, as well as new base-building options where you will be able to color-match things better. We also get to check out a neat trailer - which contains an extra surprise. It is namely confirmed that the game will leave Early Access and be released as Version 1.0 in 2026.

Check out the new features below.