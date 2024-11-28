Palworld is getting a massive new island next month

HQ

There may be a lot of turmoil surrounding Palworld after Nintendo's lawsuit, but it continues to be very popular and Pocketpair is expanding its title - which has now also been released for PlayStation - at a rapid pace.

Via Instagram, the developer has now presented what the upcoming December update will contain, and it turns out to be more than we dared hope for. The most interesting thing is a new island that is six times larger than Sakurajima, which was added in June. Apparently we can look forward to "the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld", and they also remind us that the game is currently 25% off during the Black Friday period (it's also included with Game Pass).

Check out the first pictures below from this new island, which appears to offer a lot of new things to discover.