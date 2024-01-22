Palworld has now topped 1 million concurrent players on Steam

HQ

Palworld has already become one of the first gaming juggernauts of 2024, and it feels like every day we're reporting new records for the open world survival game.

With its first weekend in early access drawing to a close, the game has now surpassed 1.2 million concurrent players on Steam. This is absolutely nothing to sneeze at, as only six games ever have achieved this feat, and it outranks the concurrent player records of heavy hitters like Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur's Gate 3, and Elden Ring.

Developer Pocketpair also shared in the below X post that the game has sold 4 million copies in just three days. According to the post, the game has been selling 860,000 units per hour, which is a pretty insane pace considering it's still in early access.

Are you one of the millions to have purchased Palworld?

