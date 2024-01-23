Palworld has now sold over six million copies

HQ

It seems like Palworld is actually selling faster than we can produce news pieces about its actual sales number. It was just early this morning we reported that Palworld had claimed the third highest all-time peak on Steam for concurrent players and five million copies sold, adding "Frankly, at this rate, we would be almost surprised if it doesn't turn out that Palworld has sold six million units during Tuesday..."

And guess what. Tuesday had barely started before Pocketpair a couple of hours ago announced that Palworld (which isn't even a full release, but Early Access/Game Preview)has indeed sold over six million copies. Extremely impressive, off course, and we assume new milestones will be reached at a brisk pace for quite some time.

It should be noted that the number of players is probably way higher as Palworld is also included with Game Pass. Xbox owners will also be delighted to hear that their version of the game has now gotten an update, fixing a lot of reported issues.