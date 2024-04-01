Palworld has 2% of the players it had at launch

HQ

Palworld. Before its launch on 19 January, anyone telling you about this survival simulator and shooter would focus on its almost Pokémon-like design, but the earthquake it generated in its early days will go down in the history books as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of video games with a new IP. We were calculating its millions of sales almost daily to over 25 million copies, and it became the third most-played third-party game on Game Pass. But how is Palworld doing three months later?

Not too well, actually. After peaking in popularity at the end of January, with over two million concurrent players on Steam, current figures put it at an average of 40,000 players per day - a 98% drop in two and a half months, according to SteamDB data.

Perhaps it was this rapid decline in the Pocket Pair title's popularity that prompted the studio a few weeks ago to announce that they were interested in an acquisition of the studio, because it seems that Palworld has been a monster that even its own creators haven't been able to tame.

Are you still playing Palworld?