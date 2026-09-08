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Palworld
Palworld gets new content, adjustments and bug fixes
The thing that Pal tamers will probably like the most is two brand-new missions to play through.
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Over the summer, Palworld finally left Early Access and was released as a full game, after which the player count skyrocketed once again. Quite simply, a huge number of people were eager for a more robust and polished version of "Pokémon with guns" (as it was often called in the pre-release hype).
Now a new update has been released, and it's quite a substantial one that also offers new content, with the new quests Beyond Dimensions and From the Far Side of the Moon as the main highlights. In addition to this, a ton of balancing has been done, requested changes have been implemented, and bugs have been fixed. Check out the full list below:
v1.0.4: Balance Adjustments & Bug Fixes
New Missions
- Added the sub-missions "Beyond Dimensions" and "From the Far Side of the Moon."
- "Beyond Dimensions" can be accepted from an NPC at Fisherman's Point in Mount Obsidian.
- "From the Far Side of the Moon" can be progressed after clearing "Beyond Dimensions."
Pals and Skills
- Adjusted summoned Pals and Base Pals to prioritize skills expected to deal higher damage
- Adjusted behavior when Base Pals use charging-type skills
- Mission target Pals and NPCs will no longer fall asleep
- Adjusted Lapure's swimming speed
- Adjusted the homing enhancement value from Lunaris Effigies
- Changed the Work Suitability level required to gather Ancient Bark to Lv. 1
Battle
- Changed the minimum use distance of "Power Bomb" to make repeated unnatural backsteps before use less likely
- Adjusted backstep behavior for summoned Pals when using some skills
- Adjusted the damage of Core Eject for the Core Eject Shotgun
Fishing
- Adjusted fishing difficulty for fishing spots in Sunreach and the World Tree area
- Adjusted the amount of items obtained from successful fishing for each type of bait
- Added and adjusted control guides, warning displays, and recommended equipment displays while fishing
- Added "Fish Behavior During Fishing Minigames" to World Settings
Items and Rewards
- The Echoing Flute can now be dropped from the inventory
- Changed the Pal required by the Pal Critic in Sakurajima from Selyne to Dogen
- Changed the Pal required by the Pal Critic in Sunreach from Bastigor to Faleris Aqua
Bases and Building
- When canceling work at production facilities, returned materials now go back to the inventory
- When canceling construction or dismantling a building, if the "Do not automatically pick up items over the weight limit" option is enabled, only returned materials exceeding the weight limit will be dropped at the player's feet
- When building restrictions are enabled in the server settings, added areas where building is not allowed around the Field Boss Suzaku in the desert, the desert Main Mission cave, and some mission locations in Sakurajima
- Adjusted the collision of the Ancient Material Synthesizer
- Changed the specification so that players, summoned Pals, and Base Pals no longer catch fire when coming into contact with player-built Campfires
- Added a server setting for administrators to set a per-player limit on the number of buildings that can be built in the world
Field and Exploration
- Adjusted terrain and water display in Sunreach, the World Tree area, and other locations
- Adjusted the position and behavior of updrafts
- Adjusted the positions of NPCs, field objects, and Pal spawns
Sound
- Added and adjusted effects and sound effects for Oil Rig and elemental treasure chests
- Added and adjusted sound effects for item pickup, item use, crafting completion, and more
- Added and adjusted sounds for some Pals, NPCs, and field effects
UI and Controls
- Added name search to the Palpedia
- Added explanations for Work Suitability details to the Pal status UI and Palpedia UI
- Added passive effect and item description displays to Bounty Token acquisition notifications
- Added support for opening chat from the Radial Menu on PS5
- Changed the default FPS cap to 120 on PC
- Version mismatch errors now show the version of the connection target
Performance and Stability Improvements
- Reduced memory usage on Xbox One
- Reduced memory usage during Co-op play on PS5
- Reduced load from some rendering processes, foliage display, and effect playback
- Reduced stuttering when some passive skills activate
- Reduced field rendering load in the World Tree area and other locations
Major Bug Fixes
Crashes and Progression Issues
- Fixed an issue where controls could stop working after being returned to the title screen due to a connection error during loading
- Fixed an issue where a Pal could no longer be summoned again if it was recalled immediately after being summoned
- Fixed a crash that could occur when specific actions were performed while NPC dialogue and riding overlapped
- Fixed a crash that could occur during the animation after a fishing spot disappeared
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to display a long mission description
- Fixed a server crash that could occur when sorting Pals
- Fixed an issue where controls could stop working when switching maps while setting a custom marker on the map
Multiplayer and Servers
- Fixed an issue in Co-op where joining players might not correctly join the host's guild
- Fixed an issue in Co-op where the host's mission could progress when a client entered a mission progression area
- Fixed an issue on PS5 / Xbox Series X|S where the on-screen keyboard might not appear when opening chat from the Radial Menu
- Fixed an issue on Dedicated Servers where the crafting display could remain on screen
- Fixed an issue where Voice Chat settings might not be applied correctly
- Fixed an issue in the Arena where the opponent's Pal could not be targeted
Missions and Progression
- Fixed an issue where the World Tree Guardian would not appear later in the Main Mission if Panthalus was defeated before progressing the Main Mission
- Fixed an issue in the Main Mission "Crafting an Axe and a Pickaxe" where the objective would not progress if the player already owned or had equipped an axe or pickaxe before accepting the mission
- Fixed an issue where performing specific actions after ending dialogue with an NPC could prevent further dialogue
Pals and NPCs
- Fixed an issue on PS5 / Xbox Series X|S where wild Pals in the World Tree area could become unable to move
- Fixed an issue where logging work would not occur for trees that respawned inside a base
- Fixed an issue where Visitors could spawn in unreachable locations
- Fixed an issue where dialogue would no longer occur if an NPC inside a base entered combat during dialogue
Partner Skills and Passive Skills
- Fixed an issue where Killamari Primo's Partner Skill Lv. 2 and Lv. 3 effects were reversed
- Fixed an issue where Mutated Eggs increased by Grintale's Passive Skill did not reflect mutated stat values
- Fixed an issue where the Idiosyncratic mutation passive did not activate correctly
- Fixed an issue where the defense bonus from the Lucky passive was not activating
- Fixed an issue where the Passive Skill "Mercy Hit" was not correctly applied to attacks by Pals while riding
Battle and Skills
- Fixed an issue where warning indicators could fail to appear during certain attacks in the World Tree boss battle
- Fixed an issue where removing a skill while it was being used could prevent that skill from being used afterward
- Fixed an issue where some attacks used by summoned Pals while other skills were on cooldown could also put unused skills on cooldown
- Fixed an issue that could occur when interrupting Ophydia's exclusive skill "Lotus Bloom"
- Fixed an issue where Pals revived in the Arena would not continue fighting
- Fixed an issue in some Raid Boss battles where the boss could fail to temporarily stop moving after taking a certain amount of damage, or fail to summon smaller Pals correctly
- Fixed an issue where aiming while riding could make movement speed extremely slow
- Fixed an issue where wild Pals could use some skills through walls or in other situations where they could not see the player
Items and Shops
- Fixed an issue where selling multiple items at a shop could calculate the sale amount incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where item counts could fail to update correctly under certain conditions when moving items
- Fixed an issue where Radiant Gems dropped by wild Pals in the World Tree area could have mismatched or overly biased elements
Bases and Building
- Fixed an issue where color picking and editing could fail to work correctly in Paint Mode
- Fixed an issue where diagonally connecting corner roofs could result in unnatural placement
- Fixed an issue where stairs placed on the side of a corner roof could face an unnatural direction
- Fixed an issue where Worker Pal assignments might not be correctly reflected in Base Facilities
- Fixed an issue where chest access permissions were not correctly applied to material reference and consumption when crafting at a base
- Fixed an issue where the work speed multiplier would not be correctly applied after resuming the game with the Ancient Material Synthesizer
UI, Display, and Text
- Fixed an issue on the World Select screen where the displayed multiplayer setting could differ from the actual setting
- Fixed an issue where some key icons could appear as Xbox controller icons when using a PS5 controller on PC
- Fixed an issue where operating the chat UI with a gamepad could unintentionally close chat
- Fixed an issue where hold input did not work correctly for Pal Soul enhancement
- Fixed an issue where the HUD ammo count could remain at 0 after reloading a regular weapon
Field and Map
- If the map around an unlocked Watchtower remains unexplored, accessing the same Watchtower again will now unlock the map
- Fixed an issue where temperature might not be applied correctly on Bicornis Islet
- Fixed an issue where items dropped from gathering objects in the field could become buried in the ground
Fishing
- Fixed an issue where the fishing reward display could show the same type of item in multiple slots
Sound
- Fixed an issue where the Attack Chopper's propeller sound could continue playing
- Fixed an issue where BGM could unintentionally play on the loading screen after the World Tree boss battle
- Fixed an issue where Base Raid BGM or battle BGM could unintentionally play during cutscenes
Mods
- Fixed an issue on Steam where Mod files could not be deleted correctly
- Fixed an issue on Mac where "MODUSE" could appear even when no Mods were being used
Minor Bug Fixes
- Fixed translations for guild join, leave, login, and logout notifications
- Fixed an issue where a marker could remain after completing Main Mission "Awakening"
- Fixed an issue where the mission marker was not displayed for Sub Mission "Collecting Pure Quartz"
- Fixed the marker position for No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary in Zoe's sub-mission
- Fixed an issue where mission NPCs could remain standing upright after death
- Fixed an issue where NPC animations could switch unnaturally during the ending
- Fixed an issue where Panthalus's body collision did not match its appearance
- Fixed an issue where "Mercy Hit" could be displayed even when its conditions were not met
- Fixed an issue where Paladius's Partner Skill could summon an Alpha Necromus from the player's party at normal size
- Fixed an issue where the collision of Logging Site II could remain during building preview
- Fixed a Palbox UI misalignment that could occur when Base Pal slots were displayed in four rows
- Fixed an issue where building name text could overlap with the power icon
- Fixed the direction of the arrow indicating the front side of the Clinic
- Fixed an issue where the guild master transfer dialog text would not be displayed correctly based on the situation
- Fixed an issue where an unnecessary key guide could appear on the Pal Effigies enhancement screen
- Fixed the turning guide icon for the Wing Pack
- Fixed an issue where a black square could appear at the edge of the map filter UI
- Fixed an issue where the Field Boss icon for Prixter Lux was not displayed correctly
- Fixed an issue where unintended Pals could be caught at some fishing spots in volcanic areas
- Fixed an issue on Dedicated Servers where attacking a sleeping Galeclaw could cause it to fall through the ground
- Fixed an issue where unintended BGM would play when starting dialogue with a Black Marketeer