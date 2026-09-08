Palworld gets new content, adjustments and bug fixes

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Over the summer, Palworld finally left Early Access and was released as a full game, after which the player count skyrocketed once again. Quite simply, a huge number of people were eager for a more robust and polished version of "Pokémon with guns" (as it was often called in the pre-release hype).

Now a new update has been released, and it's quite a substantial one that also offers new content, with the new quests Beyond Dimensions and From the Far Side of the Moon as the main highlights. In addition to this, a ton of balancing has been done, requested changes have been implemented, and bugs have been fixed. Check out the full list below:

v1.0.4: Balance Adjustments & Bug Fixes

New Missions



Added the sub-missions "Beyond Dimensions" and "From the Far Side of the Moon."



"Beyond Dimensions" can be accepted from an NPC at Fisherman's Point in Mount Obsidian.



"From the Far Side of the Moon" can be progressed after clearing "Beyond Dimensions."



Pals and Skills



Adjusted summoned Pals and Base Pals to prioritize skills expected to deal higher damage



Adjusted behavior when Base Pals use charging-type skills



Mission target Pals and NPCs will no longer fall asleep



Adjusted Lapure's swimming speed



Adjusted the homing enhancement value from Lunaris Effigies



Changed the Work Suitability level required to gather Ancient Bark to Lv. 1



Battle



Changed the minimum use distance of "Power Bomb" to make repeated unnatural backsteps before use less likely



Adjusted backstep behavior for summoned Pals when using some skills



Adjusted the damage of Core Eject for the Core Eject Shotgun



Fishing



Adjusted fishing difficulty for fishing spots in Sunreach and the World Tree area



Adjusted the amount of items obtained from successful fishing for each type of bait



Added and adjusted control guides, warning displays, and recommended equipment displays while fishing



Added "Fish Behavior During Fishing Minigames" to World Settings



Items and Rewards



The Echoing Flute can now be dropped from the inventory



Changed the Pal required by the Pal Critic in Sakurajima from Selyne to Dogen



Changed the Pal required by the Pal Critic in Sunreach from Bastigor to Faleris Aqua



Bases and Building



When canceling work at production facilities, returned materials now go back to the inventory



When canceling construction or dismantling a building, if the "Do not automatically pick up items over the weight limit" option is enabled, only returned materials exceeding the weight limit will be dropped at the player's feet



When building restrictions are enabled in the server settings, added areas where building is not allowed around the Field Boss Suzaku in the desert, the desert Main Mission cave, and some mission locations in Sakurajima



Adjusted the collision of the Ancient Material Synthesizer



Changed the specification so that players, summoned Pals, and Base Pals no longer catch fire when coming into contact with player-built Campfires



Added a server setting for administrators to set a per-player limit on the number of buildings that can be built in the world



Field and Exploration



Adjusted terrain and water display in Sunreach, the World Tree area, and other locations



Adjusted the position and behavior of updrafts



Adjusted the positions of NPCs, field objects, and Pal spawns



Sound



Added and adjusted effects and sound effects for Oil Rig and elemental treasure chests



Added and adjusted sound effects for item pickup, item use, crafting completion, and more



Added and adjusted sounds for some Pals, NPCs, and field effects



UI and Controls



Added name search to the Palpedia



Added explanations for Work Suitability details to the Pal status UI and Palpedia UI



Added passive effect and item description displays to Bounty Token acquisition notifications



Added support for opening chat from the Radial Menu on PS5



Changed the default FPS cap to 120 on PC



Version mismatch errors now show the version of the connection target



Performance and Stability Improvements



Reduced memory usage on Xbox One



Reduced memory usage during Co-op play on PS5



Reduced load from some rendering processes, foliage display, and effect playback



Reduced stuttering when some passive skills activate



Reduced field rendering load in the World Tree area and other locations



Major Bug Fixes

Crashes and Progression Issues



Fixed an issue where controls could stop working after being returned to the title screen due to a connection error during loading



Fixed an issue where a Pal could no longer be summoned again if it was recalled immediately after being summoned



Fixed a crash that could occur when specific actions were performed while NPC dialogue and riding overlapped



Fixed a crash that could occur during the animation after a fishing spot disappeared



Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to display a long mission description



Fixed a server crash that could occur when sorting Pals



Fixed an issue where controls could stop working when switching maps while setting a custom marker on the map



Multiplayer and Servers



Fixed an issue in Co-op where joining players might not correctly join the host's guild



Fixed an issue in Co-op where the host's mission could progress when a client entered a mission progression area



Fixed an issue on PS5 / Xbox Series X|S where the on-screen keyboard might not appear when opening chat from the Radial Menu



Fixed an issue on Dedicated Servers where the crafting display could remain on screen



Fixed an issue where Voice Chat settings might not be applied correctly



Fixed an issue in the Arena where the opponent's Pal could not be targeted



Missions and Progression



Fixed an issue where the World Tree Guardian would not appear later in the Main Mission if Panthalus was defeated before progressing the Main Mission



Fixed an issue in the Main Mission "Crafting an Axe and a Pickaxe" where the objective would not progress if the player already owned or had equipped an axe or pickaxe before accepting the mission



Fixed an issue where performing specific actions after ending dialogue with an NPC could prevent further dialogue



Pals and NPCs



Fixed an issue on PS5 / Xbox Series X|S where wild Pals in the World Tree area could become unable to move



Fixed an issue where logging work would not occur for trees that respawned inside a base



Fixed an issue where Visitors could spawn in unreachable locations



Fixed an issue where dialogue would no longer occur if an NPC inside a base entered combat during dialogue



Partner Skills and Passive Skills



Fixed an issue where Killamari Primo's Partner Skill Lv. 2 and Lv. 3 effects were reversed



Fixed an issue where Mutated Eggs increased by Grintale's Passive Skill did not reflect mutated stat values



Fixed an issue where the Idiosyncratic mutation passive did not activate correctly



Fixed an issue where the defense bonus from the Lucky passive was not activating



Fixed an issue where the Passive Skill "Mercy Hit" was not correctly applied to attacks by Pals while riding



Battle and Skills



Fixed an issue where warning indicators could fail to appear during certain attacks in the World Tree boss battle



Fixed an issue where removing a skill while it was being used could prevent that skill from being used afterward



Fixed an issue where some attacks used by summoned Pals while other skills were on cooldown could also put unused skills on cooldown



Fixed an issue that could occur when interrupting Ophydia's exclusive skill "Lotus Bloom"



Fixed an issue where Pals revived in the Arena would not continue fighting



Fixed an issue in some Raid Boss battles where the boss could fail to temporarily stop moving after taking a certain amount of damage, or fail to summon smaller Pals correctly



Fixed an issue where aiming while riding could make movement speed extremely slow



Fixed an issue where wild Pals could use some skills through walls or in other situations where they could not see the player



Items and Shops



Fixed an issue where selling multiple items at a shop could calculate the sale amount incorrectly



Fixed an issue where item counts could fail to update correctly under certain conditions when moving items



Fixed an issue where Radiant Gems dropped by wild Pals in the World Tree area could have mismatched or overly biased elements



Bases and Building



Fixed an issue where color picking and editing could fail to work correctly in Paint Mode



Fixed an issue where diagonally connecting corner roofs could result in unnatural placement



Fixed an issue where stairs placed on the side of a corner roof could face an unnatural direction



Fixed an issue where Worker Pal assignments might not be correctly reflected in Base Facilities



Fixed an issue where chest access permissions were not correctly applied to material reference and consumption when crafting at a base



Fixed an issue where the work speed multiplier would not be correctly applied after resuming the game with the Ancient Material Synthesizer



UI, Display, and Text



Fixed an issue on the World Select screen where the displayed multiplayer setting could differ from the actual setting



Fixed an issue where some key icons could appear as Xbox controller icons when using a PS5 controller on PC



Fixed an issue where operating the chat UI with a gamepad could unintentionally close chat



Fixed an issue where hold input did not work correctly for Pal Soul enhancement



Fixed an issue where the HUD ammo count could remain at 0 after reloading a regular weapon



Field and Map



If the map around an unlocked Watchtower remains unexplored, accessing the same Watchtower again will now unlock the map



Fixed an issue where temperature might not be applied correctly on Bicornis Islet



Fixed an issue where items dropped from gathering objects in the field could become buried in the ground



Fishing



Fixed an issue where the fishing reward display could show the same type of item in multiple slots



Sound



Fixed an issue where the Attack Chopper's propeller sound could continue playing



Fixed an issue where BGM could unintentionally play on the loading screen after the World Tree boss battle



Fixed an issue where Base Raid BGM or battle BGM could unintentionally play during cutscenes



Mods



Fixed an issue on Steam where Mod files could not be deleted correctly



Fixed an issue on Mac where "MODUSE" could appear even when no Mods were being used



Minor Bug Fixes