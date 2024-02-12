Palworld developers are 'severely lacking in friends'

HQ

Pocket Pair, the developers behind Palworld, seem to have quite a unique problem in the gaming industry. That is, rather than having too many people and having to cut jobs, the developer behind 2024's biggest hit so far is lacking in some key positions.

"There are still many things I want to do in Palworld, but we are severely lacking in friends," reads a post by Pocket Pair on Twitter/X. "We are recruiting for all positions, but we are especially looking for planning/engineering positions! It doesn't matter what engine you have experience with, so if you are interested in creating a completely new game, please apply."

The reference to creating a completely new game indicates that these positions might not be focused on Palworld. Pocket Pair does have a few other titles lined up, and it always seems to be busy, but considering the success of Palworld, it is possible it could become the main focus in the future.