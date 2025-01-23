Palworld developer will publish the next project from the creator of Tales of Kenzera: Zau

HQ

A little while ago, it was revealed that Surgent Studios was in a spot of serious bother, as due to losing its publishing partner for its upcoming project, the developer was facing a potential shut down and major layoffs, but instead decided to simply pause proceedings while it searched for a new partner. It has now found that partner, in a rather unexpected place...

The developer of Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be working with Palworld creator Pocketpair in the future, as the latter has decided to support the indie studio and take it on as its first publishing effort represented by its publishing division Pocketpair Publishing.

Pocketpair has spoken about this decision in a post on X, where it adds: "We're pleased to announce that our first project as Pocketpair Publishing will be supporting a brand new horror game from @surgentstudios!

"SURGENT STUDIOS is a studio with an original approach, and Pocketpair is excited to support them to the fullest extent.

"Please look forward to future announcements for details of specific projects!"

Surgent Studios' founder Abubakar Salim has taken to X to elaborate further, stating: "This is the energy I want to see driving games in 2025—developers lifting each other up, creating together, and pushing the industry forward.

"Massive love to the Pocketpair team! It's an incredible honor to be the first partnership announced with @PocketpairPBLSH We've been cooking up something fun, and I can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!"

As for what Surgent Studios' game is, it's said to be an isometric RPG...