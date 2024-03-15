Palworld developer "open to consider" an acquisition

HQ

Palworld kickstarted 2024 in a major way with absolutely amazing sales, and passed 25 million players a month ago, which means that we'll probably get an announcement of a new impressive milestone fairly soon.

It's easy to imagine that several big publishers would be interested in buying the developer Pocket Pair because of this. And in a new Bloomberg interview the CEO Takuro Mizobe reveals that he is "open to consider offers for partnership or acquisition". It's easy to imagine Microsoft being first in line to acquire the company as it's currently an Xbox console exclusive title (but is expected to be released for more formats eventually), but Mizobe denies that there have been any talks about this.

He also adds that Pocket Pair "will remain a small studio" in the future, while explaining that "big-budget triple-A games are not for us". What do you think, will Pocket Pair end up being bought eventually?

Thanks, GamingBolt.