Palworld continues to surpass expectations with it selling 2 million copies in 24 hours

Palword is continuing to take the gaming world by storm! Yesterday it was reported that it had attracted 1 million players in 8 hours and now developer Pocketpair has proudly shared that it has reached 2 million players within its first day in early access.

As reported by Eurogamer, the Pokemon-inspired game has been shattering records on Steam. Earlier today it ranked 10th in Steam's concurrent players chart with an all-time peak of 821,606. This places it above all-time peaks of some of the platform's biggest titles such as Apex Legends, viral hit Among Us, and Valheim. Bear in mind this is only on PC, so the actual figures with Xbox One and Xbox Series combined will likely be much higher.