Palworld claimed the third highest all-time peak on Steam

Ever since the Early Access/Game Preview version of Palworld was released on January 19, there have been news pieces every day highlighting how incredible this title is performing. Yesterday, it reached five million sold copies after only three days on the market, and the interest still somehow seems to be growing.

Yesterday a remarkable record was set as SteamDB reveals the game achieved 1,582,482 concurrent players on Valve's platform late Monday afternoon. A lot of gamers, but let's put it in perspective what this means - because this is the third highest all-time peak on Steam, bested only by Counter-Strike 2 with 1,818,773 concurrent gamers and PUBG: Battlegrounds with 3,257,248 concurrent gamers.

It's worth remembering that Counter-Strike 2 is actually free-to-play in an established IP and only released on one platform, where Palworld is also available through Microsoft Store for PC and Xbox, and it is even included with Game Pass (none of these are a part of yesterdays record, as it only shows how it performed on Steam). Also, Palworld is a brand new IP and not even a finished game, as it is just an Early Access/Game Preview version.

Frankly, at this rate, we would be almost surprised if it doesn't turn out that Palworld has sold six million units during Tuesday...