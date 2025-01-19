English
Palworld

Palworld celebrates first anniversary - unveils ambitious future plans

Expansive roadmap ahead and some real world challenges.

The not-entirely-uncontroversial Palworld, in Nintendo's eyes, is celebrating its first anniversary in grand style by unveiling extensive plans for the game's future. Among the upcoming updates, the introduction of crossplay, a final boss, and (of course) plenty of additional goodies are planned.

Pocketpair also intends to give players the ability to transfer their "Pals" between different worlds and, naturally, to introduce several new ones, partly through collaborations with other franchises. The goal is to improve and optimize the game world, refine the overall gameplay experience, and finally introduce an actual ending to the game.

The developers' extensive list of planned updates is as follows:


  • CO-OP Crossplay

  • World Transfers for Pals

  • Final Boss / Ending Scenario

  • Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals

  • Various new content such as new Pals and technologies

  • Game Collaborations (including Terraria)

  • Improvements to world object placement

  • Improvements to base Pals

  • Improvements to optimization

  • Improvements to UX

To further engage players, a poll is being held where fans can vote for their favorite Pals among the 180 introduced so far. However, one major question remains: how will the ongoing legal challenges in Japan unfold? Nintendo and The Pokémon Company allege that Palworld infringes on several patents.

Are you still playing Palworld?

