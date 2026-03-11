Palia's next expansion will take players to the Royal Highlands

HQ

Developer Singularity 6 has announced that soon the world of Palia will be evolved further with its next major expansion. Known as the Royal Highlands, this expansion will take players to another Adventure Zone that is regarded as ancient, opulent, and more summery, a perfect addition for the game as we steadily leave winter behind.

Speaking about the Royal Highlands in a blog post, the developer explains: "Today, we're excited to formally introduce the ancient and elegant opulence of the Royal Highlands. Bringing this area to life has been a huge milestone for the team, and much of our recent behind-the-scenes development time has poured into preparing this Expansion."

We don't yet have a timeline on the arrival of the Royal Highlands, but we do know that it will be after the Toadstool Tales update that is dropping imminently. Singularity 6 does add that this big expansion is also the reason for the reduced cadence of patches for the game, as "we have been dedicating extra time and care to making this Expansion, and all its content, truly shine before we saddle-up for its debut."

For more on the Royal Highlands, you can see a teaser image of the expansion below.