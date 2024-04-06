Palia developer Singularity 6 lets go 35% of its staff

HQ

Palia developer Singularity 6 has let go 35% of its staff just five month after the game launched into early access on PC and Nintendo Switch.

A statement from the developer can be found below:

"Following Palia's release on Steam, we evaluated the support needed to deliver the highest-quality gameplay service for long-term stability. We made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce, which impacted around 35 percent of our talented and hardworking team members. We value their contributions and are committed to supporting them throughout this process, including severance, work-placement and career guidance assistance, and retainment of all company-provided development equipment.

This decision was not made lightly, and comes after careful consideration of our development and business needs to support Palia and its community. We remain committed to delivering passion in imagination, and maintaining the dedication and creativity that our community expects and deserves. We appreciate your understanding and support of our studio and affected team members."

The free-to-play MMO currently has a Mixed response from users on Steam. The game also has a modest all-time peak of 12,000 users and according to SteamDB, it had a peak of around 9,500 players in the last 24 hours. Palia is still currently in open beta and Singularity 6 claims its committed to delivering "new content, improvements, and bug fixes well into the future."