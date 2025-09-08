Palestinian gunmen open fire at bus stop in Jerusalem

HQ

In November 2023, two Palestinian gunmen killed three people at a Jerusalem bus stop. Israeli security services said that the attackers in the 2023 Jerusalem shooting were linked to Hamas. Today, a sudden gun attack at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem has left several people dead and others seriously injured, marking one of the deadliest incidents since that previous attack in 2023. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as people fled while shots rang out, leaving vehicles riddled with bullet holes. Authorities said the attackers came from nearby areas and recovered weapons and other items at the scene. Israeli forces, including military personnel, are working alongside police to track down those involved and prevent further violence, and political leaders condemned the incident, calling for swift action against those responsible. Of course, if you want to learn more info, you can watch the video below or through the following link. Go!