Palestinian flag to fly at WHO following symbolic vote

Palestinians secured the right to raise their flag at the World Health Organization in Geneva after a key vote backed by 95 nations.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. In a significant but symbolic move, the Palestinian delegation will display its flag for the first time at the World Health Organization's annual assembly after a symbolic victory in a vote on Monday.

The resolution, introduced by several countries including China and Saudi Arabia, received broad support despite opposition from Israel and a handful of others. A gesture seen by the Palestinian envoy as a step toward fuller recognition in international institutions.

