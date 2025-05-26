Palestinian flag to fly at WHO following symbolic vote

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. In a significant but symbolic move, the Palestinian delegation will display its flag for the first time at the World Health Organization's annual assembly after a symbolic victory in a vote on Monday.
The resolution, introduced by several countries including China and Saudi Arabia, received broad support despite opposition from Israel and a handful of others. A gesture seen by the Palestinian envoy as a step toward fuller recognition in international institutions.