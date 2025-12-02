Palestine stuns Arab Cup hosts Qatar with an own-goal in the 95th minute

HQ

Palestine, who achieved qualification for the Arab Cup in penalties, has stunned the hosts Qatar in a 1-0 victory in matchday 1 of the group stage at the Al Bayt Stadium.

A late own-goal by Sultan Al Brake in the 95th minute gave the victory to the Palestinian football team, thanks to a header by Mohammed Saleh who went into the goal when Al Brake tried to cleared. Ha later celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo-style.

Palestine, who has been forced to train in other Arab countries due to the war with Israel, and even relocated their development grounds to Chile, played some friendly matches in Spain to help the tea team regain strength, and so far it has worked with two important victories for their Arab Cup aspirations... defeating Qatar, a nation qualified for next year's World Cup on sporting merits.

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup started on Monday and will last until December 18, 2025. It's held every four years, and Algeria won the last edition in 2021. Palestine has played their on five occasions, never going beyond the group stage. Their next rivals in group stage will be Syria and Tunisia.