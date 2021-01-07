Paladins to bring new Champion Yagorath in upcoming update

You're watching Advertisements

The Hi-Rez Showcase is in full swing and we've been spoiled recently with a whole bunch of Smite, Paladins: Champions of the Realm and Rogue Company content because of it. As part of the upcoming major annual seasonal update for Paladins, a brand-new technically ambitious character will be joining the current roster of Champions, alongside a classic map that will be receiving some more modern touch ups.

The new Champion Yagorath will be coming to Paladins in February, and will be bringing a new style of character to the line-up. With an appearance resembling a giant, terrifying centipede, she is designed as a frontlining, tanky presence. Yagorath has the largest character model to date and features a stance-switching design that promotes two styles of gameplay.

In the movement pose, Yagorath curls up into a tire shape to roll around the battlefield at a faster rate. Here, she can leave a trail of acid, spot foes for her team using a hunter vision, or even accelerate to knockback and damage enemies in her path.

In the alternative pose, she cannot move but can spit acid, fire lethal quills, and even devour enemies in an all new attack that is essentially an execution for whoever is targeted, unless the team rallies to eliminate Yagorath's health bar before the action is completed.

Being a tanky, massive character, Yagorath has a very large health pool, but with her available kit, she can also look to be quite a lethal opponent. So, watch out when she joins the live game in February.

A look at Yagorath, the upcoming Champion.

Alongside the addition of Yagorath, Timber Mill will also be receiving a rework, one that sees better lighting and visuals, plus some redesigned areas to keep gameplay fresh.

There will also be a new Battle Pass, this time called the Event Pass, and tailored in such a way that it promotes more rewarding unlocks at a less frequent rate. Essentially, what the Event Pass will offer is 18 stages of premium gear to earn over its duration, instead of countless tiers of less exciting loot.

Last of all, for the rest of 2021, the Paladins team is also looking to rework some of the other less played maps across the game, in order to bring them in line with the more popular maps. To follow-up to this, the team also say that they intend to release more Champions over 2021, and when asked about what number that refers to Hi-Rez and Evil Mojo's Kevin Meier said that the ballpark is around twice as many to what we got over 2020. So, all being well, around 5-7 Champions over 2021.