Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Paladins' new Shadow Update adds a new Champion, new modes, and a map update

The new Champion Shadow is a stealthy and deadly assassin.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Paladins' new Shadow Update is out now and it adds a new Champion, new modes, and a map update to the free-to-play game.

The biggest addition here is of course the new Champion Shadow. This stealthy assassin has an Ambush ability that enables him to swiftly jump in and slash the throat's of his victims. He can also quickly maneuver himself in and out of the shadows by using three different dash charges.

Speaking about the character, Evil Mojo Game Designer Kevin Readen, said: "Vatu's gameplay strength is well emphasized by his strong character identity as your ninja's ninja. Paladins' newest champion combines familiar mechanics in new and fluid ways to create a short-range hit-and-run experience that rewards highly skilled play and punishes mistakes."

Along with the new character, one of the game's most beloved maps is getting revamped. The Jaguar Falls has been upgraded with new lighting and retexturing and a new jaguar statue has been added.

You can read about all of the new changes coming to the game here.

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Related texts

Paladins: Champions of the RealmScore

Paladins: Champions of the Realm
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Considering it's free-to-play Paladins might just win you over if you give it a try, and we'd definitely recommend you to do so."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy