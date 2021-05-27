Paladins' new Shadow Update adds a new Champion, new modes, and a map update

You're watching Advertisements

Paladins' new Shadow Update is out now and it adds a new Champion, new modes, and a map update to the free-to-play game.

The biggest addition here is of course the new Champion Shadow. This stealthy assassin has an Ambush ability that enables him to swiftly jump in and slash the throat's of his victims. He can also quickly maneuver himself in and out of the shadows by using three different dash charges.

Speaking about the character, Evil Mojo Game Designer Kevin Readen, said: "Vatu's gameplay strength is well emphasized by his strong character identity as your ninja's ninja. Paladins' newest champion combines familiar mechanics in new and fluid ways to create a short-range hit-and-run experience that rewards highly skilled play and punishes mistakes."

Along with the new character, one of the game's most beloved maps is getting revamped. The Jaguar Falls has been upgraded with new lighting and retexturing and a new jaguar statue has been added.

You can read about all of the new changes coming to the game here.