Paladins developer Hi-Rez is holding a showcase in Jan. 2021

With 2021 just around the corner, everyone has some prospect for the coming year. Hi-Rez Studios is no exception, and this America-based studio has announced that they have planned a one day event dedicated to the Hi-Rez community, called Hi-Rez Showcase.

The event is scheduled on January 7, fans can expect to know what they plan for several games, including SMITE, Paladins, and Rogue Company.

"It will feature the 7th annual Cosplay Contest, panels, and the annual Hi-Rez Presents keynote", the statement reads.

The main keynote will start at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the live broadcast via their Twitch Channels (either SMITE, Paladins, or Rogue Company). It's also worth noting that the SMITE World Championships will also be held during the same week, from January 4 to 10.

For more details, you can check their FAQ page or the schedule image below.