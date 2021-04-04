Paladins adds new Champion Octavia

You're watching Advertisements

The next Champion to join Paladins: Champions of the Realm has been released, and it has seen the addition of the Damage character Octavia. Sporting a semi-automatic marksman rifle as her primary weapon, this Champion is designed with precision at the forefront, and can even levitate in the air briefly when she scopes-in in mid-air.

Octavia is also given the option to choose one of four tactics at the start of each game that will strengthen herself and allies for the duration of the match, and she also comes with a Distortion Field ability that can influence the entire battlefield by making enemies unable to see over its duration. Her Ultimate ability will also see her able to cast a Creeping Barrage to burn any enemy caught in its vicinity.

In other Paladins news, the game has also received its first ever Event Pass called Game On, which is a new way for developer Evil Mojo Games to explore the battle pass formula currently used in the game. This Event Pass features 24 levels of unlockables to work through over the time it is live.