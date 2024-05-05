Paladin Studios has now closed down after almost 20 years

HQ

Games industry layoffs have sadly been a regularly occurrence in 2024. The latest studio to announce that it will be closing its doors is Good Job developer Paladin Studios. The studio revealed earlier this week that its "quest [had] come to an end" and that its 45 employees had sadly lost their jobs.

Established almost 20 years ago, the Dutch indie developer is known for working on titles such as Cut the Rope Remastered, Amazing Katamari Damacy, and My Tamagotchi Forever. Over the years it had partnered with the likes of Nintendo, Apple Arcade, Netflix, Zeptolab, and Bandai Namco.

In a statement on its official website, the team said: "For almost 19 years, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating games that make you smile."

The statement continued: "However, over the past months, we unfortunately failed to land enough work to cover our burn-rate. Yesterday we hit an inflection point for our financial security. Going further with the current outlook would have been an irresponsible decision that would have likely caused insolvency. We have therefore taken this step to ensure a proper winding down, where all employees are given proper severance and the studio remains debt-free."

The studio did, however, reassure its fans that its games will stay alive and that they will be provided with ongoing technical support in the future.