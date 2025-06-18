English
Pakistan's army chief to meet Trump amid South Asia peace efforts

A rare direct meeting between the Pakistani military leader and the US president highlights Washington's role in easing tensions with India.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. Pakistan's top military official is set to meet with the United States president on Wednesday, marking an unusual step in diplomatic relations amid recent efforts to cool down conflict with India, according to Trump's official schedule.

The discussion follows Washington's involvement in promoting a ceasefire between the rival nuclear powers, though the exact agenda remains confidential. It remains to be seen how this meeting will impact the fragile peace in the region, so stay tuned for further updates.

The President of United States of America (USA), Mr. Donald Trump signing Visitors book, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and First Lady M // Shutterstock

