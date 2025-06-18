Pakistan's army chief to meet Trump amid South Asia peace efforts

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . Pakistan's top military official is set to meet with the United States president on Wednesday, marking an unusual step in diplomatic relations amid recent efforts to cool down conflict with India, according to Trump's official schedule.

The discussion follows Washington's involvement in promoting a ceasefire between the rival nuclear powers, though the exact agenda remains confidential. It remains to be seen how this meeting will impact the fragile peace in the region, so stay tuned for further updates.