Pakistan strikes one of its largest-ever weapons sales in $4bn deal with Libya

Pakistan has agreed a weapons deal worth more than $4 billion with Libya's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), as per Reuters, marking one of the biggest arms sales in the country's history.

The agreement was finalised after talks last week in Benghazi between Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Saddam Khalifa Haftar, the LNA's deputy commander. The deal is expected to be carried out over about two and a half years and covers equipment for air, land and sea forces, officials said.

Libya remains under a United Nations arms embargo

According to officials familiar with the agreement, it includes fighter aircraft such as the Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 and Super Mushak trainer planes, alongside other military hardware. The LNA has confirmed a defence cooperation pact with Pakistan, including weapons sales and joint training, without disclosing details.

Any arms transfer is likely to draw scrutiny as Libya remains under a United Nations arms embargo imposed in 2011, though Pakistani officials said the deal does not violate international restrictions. The agreement underscores Pakistan's push to expand defence exports, promoting its military industry and positioning itself as a lower-cost alternative supplier outside Western arms markets.