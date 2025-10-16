Pakistan signals willingness for dialogue with Afghanistan

HQ

We just got the news. Pakistan has expressed readiness to engage in talks with Afghanistan after days of cross-border clashes that left heavy casualties on both sides. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad had responded to repeated militant attacks and was now willing to seek a resolution through dialogue, if Kabul reciprocates in good faith. The fragile truce, now midway through its two-day duration, has so far prevented further escalation. Meanwhile, Kabul residents are still reeling from the aftermath of recent deadly airstrikes, describing scenes of destruction and panic as the city struggles to recover from one of its most violent weeks in years. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!