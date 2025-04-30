English
Pakistan says Indian military action likely soon

Islamabad claims credible intelligence points to a strike within 36 hours.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. Pakistan has announced that it possesses credible intelligence indicating India may launch military action within the next 24 to 36 hours, following the deadly April 22 attack on Hindu tourists in Kashmir.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have surged, with both sides exchanging fire along the contested border and halting key diplomatic agreements. India blames Pakistani-backed militants for the attack, while Islamabad denies involvement.

Regional and global powers, including the United Nations and the United States, have urged both nations to de-escalate and avoid open confrontation. For now, it remains to be seen how each country will respond to the growing pressure.

Convoy of military trucks is moving through Changthang plateau in Ladakh region of Kashmir, India // Shutterstock

