Pakistan reports shooting down 12 Indian drones amid rising tensions

The latest news on India and Pakistan . Pakistan's military has reported shooting down 12 Indian drones that entered its airspace, just one day after India conducted strikes on sites in Karachi, Lahore, and other areas. You can learn more about the Indian strikes here.

The drones, identified as Israeli-made Harop models, were intercepted as debris from the previous attacks continued to be gathered. Islamabad has accused India of aggression, while New Delhi has framed its actions as retaliation against alleged militant infrastructure.