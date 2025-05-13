Pakistan reports over 50 dead in recent border clashes with India

Dansk
The latest news on India and Pakistan. On Tuesday, Pakistan's army claimed that last week's military confrontation with India resulted in over 50 fatalities, including both civilians and soldiers.
The fighting began after Indian forces targeted what they described as terrorist sites across the border, prompting retaliatory strikes from Pakistan. While a ceasefire has now been established, both countries remain on alert amid heightened rhetoric and warnings.