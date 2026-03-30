Pakistan offers to host Iran-US peace talks

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Pakistan has announced it is preparing to host potential peace talks aimed at ending the ongoing Iran conflict, even as tensions escalate over fears of a possible ground invasion. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad is ready to facilitate "meaningful talks" in the coming days, though it remains unclear whether both sides will attend.

The diplomatic push comes amid growing mistrust. Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Washington of signaling negotiations while simultaneously preparing for military escalation, warning that Tehran would respond to any deployment of US troops.

Regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in discussions, focusing on reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, whose blockade continues to disrupt global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, the conflict shows no signs of slowing. US forces have begun deploying Marines to the region, while Israel continues strikes across Iranian territory. The situation has further escalated with the involvement of the Houthi movement, raising concerns about wider regional instability and threats to key shipping routes.