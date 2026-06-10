Pakistan hit three Afghan provinces with airstrikes

HQ

Pakistan has hit three Afghan provinces with airstrikes, according to the Taliban, and reported by DW. The Afghan government reports that 13 civilians were killed in the strikes, while Pakistan says it killed 26 militants.

The Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in three ‌Afghan ⁠provinces (Khost, Kunar and Paktika), as stated by Taliban's chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Allegedly 11 children were among those killed in the strikes, 14 people were injured, and all of whom were women and children. But, as already said, Pakistan confirmed that it had carried out the strikes in Afghanistan, but claimed that it had killed 26 militants.

These new Pakistani strikes shattered a period of relative lull at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after the conflict between the two countries erupted earlier this year. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militants who launch attacks inside its territory. The Taliban denies ​the allegations, saying that militancy in Pakistan is an internal problem. In March, the two countries agreed on a ceasefire.

A United Nations report from last month estimated that at least 372 Afghan civilians have died and 397 have been wounded in the conflict in the first three months of this year.